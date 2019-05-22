15:20
Turkey increases number of quotas for free treatment of Kyrgyzstanis

Turkey has increased the number of quotas for free treatment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Agreement on the allocation of additional quotas was signed by the Health Ministers Kosmosbek Cholponbaev and Fahrettin Koca at a meeting within the 72nd session of the World Health Assembly.

«The ministers also discussed bilateral work in the field of health care, in particular, opening of a new hospital of the Kyrgyz-Turkish friendship,» the Ministry said.

The number of quotas was increased by 50 people. The Embassy of Turkey in the Kyrgyz Republic will distribute them. In total, 150 people will be able to receive free treatment annually.
