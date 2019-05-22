Ecologists check water quality in Issyk-Kul lake

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry conducted in-depth and coastal monitoring of Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the state agency reported.

Chemical analysis showed that all water samples meet the standards and requirements of the maximum allowable concentration for water bodies of the fishery category.

Samples were taken at more than 20 locations, including the bay in Balykchy near the ship repair facility.

The state agency stressed that the chemical composition and quality of water have not changed significantly for 2016-2018.

«The State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry three times a year takes samples of the water in Issyk-Kul lake — before the beginning of the season, during the season and after its completion,» the agency reported.