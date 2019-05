There are 2,265 schools in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Education and Science of the country Gulmira Kudaiberdieva told.

At least 1,040 of them are state, 1,099 — municipal and 126 — private. Over 1,268,000 children are taught there.

«More than 50,000 children graduate from the 11th grade and more than 96,000 graduate from the 9th grade this year. We expect about 150,000 first-graders in the new academic year. More than 18,000 of them will go to Bishkek schools,» Gulmira Kudaiberdieva told.