Conflict over shed breaks out on Kyrgyzstan - Tajikistan border

A verbal skirmish broke out between the citizens of Kyrgyzstan and the border guards of Tajikistan on May 20 in Karabak village of Batken district in ​​Eski-Mazar area. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The conflict was caused by a broken shed door, where working tools of the citizens of Kyrgyzstan were stored. It is located 5 meters from the conditional line of the state border in the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan. The site is not demarcated, but was used by the Kyrgyzstanis.

They wanted to repair the door, but the border guards of Tajikistan prevented it.

The Kyrgyz border guards arrived at the scene of the conflict and held talks with their colleagues. As a result, the Tajik side agreed that the Kyrgyz should repair the shed door and then use it.

The Tajik side also carried out explanatory work with the border guards, who were on duty there.

The servicemen of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with representatives of local governments, conducted awareness-raising work with the local population.
