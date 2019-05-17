Welcome to museums of Bishkek! They work until 22.00 today

The museums of Bishkek will work from 17.00 to 22.00 today. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Visitors will be told about the life and work of prominent persons and showed interesting documentaries. There will be master classes in drawing from life, sculpturing, applied art — handicrafts made from colored wool, felt, and flowers made from paper.

Such museums as:

Memorial House-Museum of Olga Manuilova, Tynystanov Street, 108, Tel. 0312661174;

Memorial House-Museum of S.A. Chuikov, Chuikov Street, 87, Tel. 0312303364;

Museum-workshop of S. Chokmorov, Toktogul Street, 170, Tel. 0312884611

are waiting for guests.

«Night of Museums» will be held today. The program can be found on the website of the organizer — OYOUM creative group.