13:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Welcome to museums of Bishkek! They work until 22.00 today

The museums of Bishkek will work from 17.00 to 22.00 today. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Visitors will be told about the life and work of prominent persons and showed interesting documentaries. There will be master classes in drawing from life, sculpturing, applied art — handicrafts made from colored wool, felt, and flowers made from paper.

Such museums as:

  • Memorial House-Museum of Olga Manuilova, Tynystanov Street, 108, Tel. 0312661174;
  • Memorial House-Museum of S.A. Chuikov, Chuikov Street, 87, Tel. 0312303364;
  • Museum-workshop of S. Chokmorov, Toktogul Street, 170, Tel. 0312884611

are waiting for guests.

«Night of Museums» will be held today. The program can be found on the website of the organizer — OYOUM creative group.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Historical Museum on fire in Bishkek
Popular
Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan Decrease in incidence of brucellosis, echinococcosis registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police Kyrgyzstan to spend over 381 million soms on creation of patrol police
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region President Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Issyk-Kul region
More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019 More than 4.6 tons of gold produced at Kumtor in the first quarter of 2019