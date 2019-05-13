14:15
Unknown persons rob house of mother of singer Mirbek Atabekov

Unknown persons robbed the house of the mother of the famous in Kyrgyzstan singer Mirbek Atabekov. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

They stole $ 60,000. The police department of the capital confirmed the information.

According to the police, a citizen turned to the police on May 6. She asked to take action against the unknown people, who broke into her house in masks and stole a large amount of money.

«In her statement, the victim indicated that on the night of May 5, at about 1:45 am, unknown people broke into her house, stole $ 60,000 and gold items,» the police department said.

The police conduct investigative measures to identify and arrest suspects in the crime.
