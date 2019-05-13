09:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 17.06 million for month

As a result of April 2019, the gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan decreased by $ 17.06 million. The National Bank reported.

Gross international reserves of the republic amount to $ 2,180.09 billion. Compared with April 2018, they reduced by $ 12,890 million.

Over the past two years, the highest level of the reserves was recorded in January 2018 — $ 2,220.44 billion.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2018, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic conducted 11 interventions, having bought $ 20,550 million and sold $ 154,550 million. Net sales of dollars in 2018 were $ 134 million.

The reduction in the amount of reserves is partly due to the fact that in April 2019 the National Bank intervened by selling the dollars in the amount of $ 22.8 million.
link:
views: 24
Print
Related
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 16.6 million in March
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves increase by $ 10 million in February
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow by almost $ 15 million in January
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan reduce in 2018
National Bank purchases gold for 10 billion soms since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decreasing again
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves grow first time since beginning of 2018
Kyrgyzstan loses international reserves
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decrease by $ 48.65 million in 2018
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves decrease by $ 12.65 million for 6 months
Popular
Bishkek celebrates 74th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War Bishkek celebrates 74th anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek