Leadership of the country and thousands of Bishkek residents took part in a meeting-requiem dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Traditionally, the event was opened with the laying of wreaths at the Eternal Flame. President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov, the President of the transition period Roza Otunbayeva, the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov paid tribute to the memory of those who were killed during the Great Patriotic War.

In his speech in honor of the 74th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the contribution of Kyrgyzstan made in the name of Victory was truly significant. Our republic supplied the front with ammunition, food and clothing, and the defense industry — with the most important strategic raw materials.

«Frunze Infantry School trained officers for the Red Army. Employees of medical institutions cared for soldiers who arrived in the republic for rehabilitation after injuries. Ordinary citizens supported the army by modest, but filled with love and faith front parcels. Workers of the home front showed unparalleled labor feat, working at the limit of human capabilities. The slogan «Everything for the front, everything for Victory» became the slogan of unity of the people and great labor achievements,» the head of state stressed.

More than 365,000 Kyrgyzstanis fought heroically on the fronts in a single row of defenders of the Motherland. For resilience, courage and heroism shown in the battles against the fascists, more than 150,000 soldiers and commanders were awarded orders and medals.

At least 22 Kyrgyzstanis became full holders of the Order of Glory. 73 Kyrgyzstanis were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. All the gathered honored the memory of the diseased with a minute of silence.

The rally-requiem continued with a solemn march of units of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan.

War veterans and home front workers, units of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, students, schoolchildren, foreign diplomats and deputies of the Parliament attended the meeting-requiem. All of them laid flowers at the Eternal Flame.

In addition, tables were laid in special tents to treat veterans to the soldier porridge. President of the country joined them.