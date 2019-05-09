10:46
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek

Immortal Regiment march, dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, started in Bishkek. The column is headed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Head of the state carries the photo of his grandfather Jeenbek Pirnazarov. Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that Immortal Regiment march is the eternal memory of those who gave their lives for homeland and wished peace throughout the world and in Kyrgyzstan.

Recall, head of state also participated in Immortal Regiment march last year. After the march, he will take part in a meeting-requiem on Victory Square.
