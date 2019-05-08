Number of mobile numbers doubles in Kyrgyzstan for 10 years

Number of subscribers connected to mobile communication is increasing annually, while the number of fixed-line subscribers is decreasing. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan said.

If in 2008 there were 95 fixed-line telephones and 642 mobile numbers per 1,000 people, then in 2018 the number of the first ones decreased to 52, and mobile ones reached 1,209 and almost doubled.

In 2018, there were 807 telephone exchanges in the country, 566 of them were in cities and towns, 241 - in rural areas.

“The first official data on communications statistics was published in the brief statistical handbook timed to the 20th anniversary of the Great October Revolution, published in 1937. As of January 1, 1935, at least 31 post and communication offices, 197 postal agencies and 632 mailboxes worked in the republic. The distribution of mail in rural areas was carried out by horsemen (177 people) and on foot (342 people),” the National Statistical Committee told.