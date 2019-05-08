11:50
Composition of Kyrgyzaltyn’s Board of Directors changes

Composition of the Board of Directors of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC changed. Materials of the Kyrgyz stock exchange say.

Zamirbek Alymbekov replaced Anvar Estemesov. In addition, Askar Oskombaev (Chairman) and Suerkul Bakirov remained members of the Board of Directors.

Suerkul Bakirov became member of the Board of Directors in December 2018 after Emil Osmonbetov was appointed the Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use.

Recall, the state holds 100 percent of the shares of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC.
