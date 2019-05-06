15:25
No Kyrgyzstanis among killed and injured in plane crash in Moscow

There are no Kyrgyzstanis among the killed and injured in the plane crash in Moscow. Press service of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

Recall, Sukhoi Superjet 100 of Aeroflot Airline, when following the route from Moscow to Murmansk, urgently returned on Sunday evening to Sheremetyevo Airport and crash-landed after 28 minutes of flight.

The plane managed to land only at the second attempt due to adverse weather conditions. After the landing at the airport, the plane’s engines caught fire on the runway.

41 people died.
