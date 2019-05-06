15:25
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin over air crash

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with the victims of the air crash. Press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

«With a feeling of deep sorrow I took the news of numerous victims as a result of the tragic accident at Sheremetyevo Airport. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan and on my own behalf, I ask you to convey sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishes of a speedy recovery to all the injured. We share the bitterness of irreparable loss,» the message of the head of state says.

41 people died as a result of the crash of Aeroflot’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft at Sheremetyevo Airport.
