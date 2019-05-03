Great Patriotic War veterans to get 20,000 soms each from President

In honor of the anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, veterans will get 20,000 soms each from the reserve fund of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

Related news 356 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan

The order was signed by Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, minor prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of detention, Leningrad Siege survivors will get the one-time payment.

Since 2010, they receive monthly compensation in return for benefits in the amount of 7,000 soms, a lifetime presidential allowance of 10,000 soms and pensions.

One-time cash allowances are paid by May 9 every year from the republican budget. Disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and minor prisoners of concentration camps get 15,000 soms, labor army members and home front workers, widows of the killed and deceased disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War — 10,000 soms. Money is also allocated from local budgets.