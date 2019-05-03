At least 356 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

As of April 1, there are 91 disabled veterans of the Second World War, 224 war participants, 17 concentration camp prisoners and 24 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad living in the country. There are 2,164 home front workers, 2,579 widows of participants of the Great Patriotic War.

From January 1, 2010, veterans receive a monthly cash compensation in exchange for benefits. Persons with disabilities, war participants, siege survivors and underage prisoners of concentration camps get 7,000 soms, labor army members and home front workers with disabilities – 2,000 soms, widows of disabled and deceased war veterans, home front workers without disabilities – 1,000 soms.

Persons with disabilities and participants of the Great Patriotic War, survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and minor prisoners of concentration camps receive a monthly life-long allowance from the president – 10,000 soms.

One-time cash allowances are paid by May 9 every year from the republican budget. Disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and minor prisoners of concentration camps get 15,000 soms, labor army members and home front workers, widows of the killed and deceased disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War – 10,000 soms. Money is also allocated from local budgets.