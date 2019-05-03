09:31
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

356 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan

At least 356 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

As of April 1, there are 91 disabled veterans of the Second World War, 224 war participants, 17 concentration camp prisoners and 24 survivors of the Siege of Leningrad living in the country. There are 2,164 home front workers, 2,579 widows of participants of the Great Patriotic War.

From January 1, 2010, veterans receive a monthly cash compensation in exchange for benefits. Persons with disabilities, war participants, siege survivors and underage prisoners of concentration camps get 7,000 soms, labor army members and home front workers with disabilities – 2,000 soms, widows of disabled and deceased war veterans, home front workers without disabilities – 1,000 soms.

Persons with disabilities and participants of the Great Patriotic War, survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and minor prisoners of concentration camps receive a monthly life-long allowance from the president – 10,000 soms.

One-time cash allowances are paid by May 9 every year from the republican budget. Disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War, survivors of the Siege of Leningrad and minor prisoners of concentration camps get 15,000 soms, labor army members and home front workers, widows of the killed and deceased disabled veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War – 10,000 soms. Money is also allocated from local budgets.
link:
views: 55
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan asks CIS countries to look after war graves
Only 95 participants of the Great Patriotic War left in Bishkek
WWII veterans to get 10,000 soms from Bishkek City Administration
Veterans of Batken events hold rally in Bishkek
Memorial to dead soldiers of Panfilov division opened near Volokolamsk
Authorities can’t find money for families of killed in Great Patriotic War
Kyrgyzstan pays tribute to killed, went missing on Great Patriotic War fronts
Bishkek to mark Victory Day by meeting, march, soldier's porridge and fireworks
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits Great Patriotic War veteran
Prime Minister to visit Great Patriotic War veterans in Osh region
Popular
Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek Big wooden 1 som coin installed in center of Bishkek
Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov Supreme Court commutes prison sentence for Sadyr Japarov
Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow Kyrgyz military to take part in Victory parade in Moscow
CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan CSTO countries to take measures to relieve tension on border with Afghanistan