Active participant of hostilities in Syria arrested in Kyrgyzstan

An active participant of hostilities in Syria was arrested in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

In 2014, the detainee left for Syria to participate in jihad, where, under the leadership of Arab instructors, he underwent special sabotage and terrorist training and actively participated in hostilities. He was appointed an instructor for training of recruits in camps of an international terrorist organization.

Following instructions of the leaders, he penetrated into Kyrgyzstan to create a terrorist underworld and further carry out an armed jihad.

The detainee was placed in the pretrial detention center of SCNS.
