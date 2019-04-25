12:21
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

ADB: Government of Kyrgyzstan should develop disaster response capacity

Government of Kyrgyzstan should focus on development of disaster response capacities. Director of the ADB Resident Mission in the Kyrgyz Republic Candice McDeigan said at the presentation of the Asian Development Bank’s report «Asian Development Outlook 2019.»

According to her, natural disasters continue to be an important factor in economic development. Asian Development Outlook, as a rule, is based on macroeconomic indicators. However, this year, the ADB decided to pay special attention to the issue of disaster response and prevention.

«Asian economic growth is affected by global development trends and trade restrictions. But natural disasters and natural hazards continue to be an important factor in the development of the region. Their effects are much more important than they might seem. In Asia, every fifth person is affected by climate change. Therefore, governments should focus on disaster prevention, provide insurance and reinsurance,» Candice McDeigan stressed.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
ADB forecasts 4 percent GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Solar panels to be installed in Issyk-Kul region
ADB allocates $ 78 mln for construction of 2 sections of North – South road
Asian Development Bank lowers Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth forecast
Asian Development Bank allocates $ 641 million in loans and grants to Kyrgyzstan
Solar panels installed in Naryn region
Kyrgyzstan - country with moderate state debt level
Kyrgyzstan needs to diversify economy and find new sources of income
Prices in Kyrgyzstan to grow more than economy at year-end
ADB forecasts 3.5 percent economic growth in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Popular
Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners Kyrgyzstan increases work permit fees for foreigners
Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan Amelia Hagen: Marshrutka is one place for anyone to really experience Kyrgyzstan
Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul: Prime Minister instructs to suspend work
Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek Flash mob against uranium mining in Issyk-Kul region held in Bishkek