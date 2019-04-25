ADB: Government of Kyrgyzstan should develop disaster response capacity

Government of Kyrgyzstan should focus on development of disaster response capacities. Director of the ADB Resident Mission in the Kyrgyz Republic Candice McDeigan said at the presentation of the Asian Development Bank’s report «Asian Development Outlook 2019.»

According to her, natural disasters continue to be an important factor in economic development. Asian Development Outlook, as a rule, is based on macroeconomic indicators. However, this year, the ADB decided to pay special attention to the issue of disaster response and prevention.

«Asian economic growth is affected by global development trends and trade restrictions. But natural disasters and natural hazards continue to be an important factor in the development of the region. Their effects are much more important than they might seem. In Asia, every fifth person is affected by climate change. Therefore, governments should focus on disaster prevention, provide insurance and reinsurance,» Candice McDeigan stressed.