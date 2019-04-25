Uranium mining in Issyk-Kul. Equipment moved out of field

Equipment is being moved out of the uranium deposit. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this today at the meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, all work on the field is suspended. Machinery will be removed in the coming days.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov left for the place. He will meet with local residents and study the company that was issued the license.

Recall, YurAsia is going to develop Tash-Bulak deposit of Kyzyl-Ompol group of uranium-thorianite placers. It is planned to process it at Kara-Balta Mining Plant. However, residents of Ton district of Issyk-Kul region strongly oppose the project. After a wave of indignation, the Prime Minister ordered to suspend any work at the field until conclusion of a special commission.

Representative of the investor Andrey Akimov told reporters yesterday that, after the protests, the company suspended all work in the republic until the situation changes.