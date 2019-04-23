Criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev to be reviewed on May 3

Criminal case against the leader of Ata Meken political party Omurbek Tekebayev and the former head of the Emergency Situations Ministry Duishenkul Chotonov will be reviewed on May 3. The decision was made today by the judicial board of the Supreme Court.

In such a way the judges granted the petition of the prosecutor’s office. Representative of the state prosecution stated that he needed to familiarize himself with 18 volumes of the criminal case.

The lawyers opposed, saying that it was a review of sentences, not factual allegations.

Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property. The courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

In November, Tverskoy Court of Moscow arrested the former deputy of the State Duma, the main witness in the Tekebayev-Chotonov case, a businessman Leonid Maevsky. He was accused of extorting $ 37.5 million for non-proliferation of defamatory information. Leonid Maevsky faces up to 15 years in prison.