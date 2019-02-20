16:08
Kyrgyzstanis win 9 gold medals at International Wrestling Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the 6th International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament, dedicated to the memory of the Honored Coach Vasiliy Bakanach. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The tournament was held in Bishkek with the participation of 157 athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Kyrgyz wrestlers won nine gold, seven silver and 15 bronze medals.

Nurmukhammed Abdullaev (weight category 55 kg), Temirbek uulu Mirat (60 kg), Urmat Nurzhanov (63 kg), Talantbek uulu Elmar (67 kg), Bek Konurbaev (72 kg), Rysbek Sagynbekov (77 kg), Nurlan uulu Azat (82 kg), Melis Aitbekov (87 kg) and Kubatbek Jeenaliev (130 kg) became champions.
