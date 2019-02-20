16:08
Citizen of Belgium killed by avalanche in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

An avalanche descended in Boz Uchuk village of Ak -Suu district, Issyk-Kul region, covering a tourist. Issyk-Kul Regional Administration confirmed the information.

Citizens of Belgium arrived in Karakol on February 16. On the same day, they left for Boz Uchuk gorge, set up a yurt there.

«The foreign citizens, together with a local resident, lived in the gorge for several days. Yesterday, on February 19, they decided to ski. Foreigners were there without a special instructor. A local resident and 38-year-old citizen of Belgium first rode down the slope. A foreign girl decided to take another road and got under an avalanche. A little later, she was found dead. The body of the girl is in the morgue of Karakol city,» the Regional Administration reported.
