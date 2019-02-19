09:24
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 33,863 people in Kyrgyzstan suffer from alcoholism

At least 33,863 people suffer from alcohol addiction in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Narcology Center informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, these are the data for 2018. In two years, the number of alcohol addicts, according to official statistics, has slightly increased.

In 2017, there were 33,844 alcohol addicts in the republic.

About 3,661 people with alcohol dependence were officially registered in Bishkek. «It turns out that, on average, the number of alcohol addicts increases by 100 people annually,» the center told.

At the same time, the number of drug addicts reduced by 20.7 percent.
link:
views: 29
Print
Related
Women's alcoholism and teenage substance abuse on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day Seven people turn to hospital with measles in Bishkek for a day
Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved Plan of short-term measures to improve ecological situation in Bishkek approved
Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism Jeenbekov: Feat of Afghan war participants will remain example of patriotism
Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region Fines for use of plastic bags may be introduced in Issyk-Kul region