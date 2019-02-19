At least 33,863 people in Kyrgyzstan suffer from alcoholism

At least 33,863 people suffer from alcohol addiction in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Narcology Center informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, these are the data for 2018. In two years, the number of alcohol addicts, according to official statistics, has slightly increased.

In 2017, there were 33,844 alcohol addicts in the republic.

About 3,661 people with alcohol dependence were officially registered in Bishkek. «It turns out that, on average, the number of alcohol addicts increases by 100 people annually,» the center told.

At the same time, the number of drug addicts reduced by 20.7 percent.