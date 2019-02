At least 150 unauthorized objects — advertising pillars and other metal structures — have been dismantled in Bishkek. The press service of the City Administration reported.

The Land Use and Construction Department regularly conducts raids to detect illegally set up lightweight objects.

In addition, the trade pavilions along Suyumbayev Street, at the intersection of Kyzyl-Kiya and Mozhaiskaya Streets, Botaliev Street and Manas Avenue have been dismantled.