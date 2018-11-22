President of Kyrgyzstan receives over 12,500 appeals in 2018

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has received 12,563 written (electronic) appeals in 2018. This is 68 percent more than in 2017.

The head of the department for work with appeals from citizens of the Presidential Administration, Sayakbai Subanov, noted that the increase in the number of appeals was caused by the fact that the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid special attention to them, as well as timely and well-grounded answers to them.

Citizens also appealed to the head of state through public receptions in Bishkek and Osh. They received 1,228 people. Five hundred and sixteen citizens received counseling assistance. At least 1,254 citizens used the helpline (10 percent more than last year).

As Sayakbai Subanov noted, 1,145 appeals out of 12,563 received are under personal control of the president. At least 957 of them were executed.

The Presidential Administration adds that information about work with citizens’ appeals is regularly posted on the president’s official website, president.kg, other websites, and is covered by the country’s media.