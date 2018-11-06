13:19
Operation of Junda oil refinery suspended

Work of Junda oil refinery was suspended. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov told at a government meeting today.

According to him, court proceedings worsened the situation at the refinery.

«The plant is in a critical situation. Work was suspended. A tax loss could reach 200 million soms,» said Oleg Pankratov.

The Minister of Economy in general noted the difficult situation at the country’s oil refineries. «Despite the agreement with Russia on the supply of 450,000 tons of crude oil, refineries do not use this volume,» he explained.
