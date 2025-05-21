Fire at Junda oil refinery in Kara-Balta: No casualties reported

A fire broke out at Junda oil refinery in the city of Kara-Balta in the evening of May 20. A video from the scene of the incident was posted on social media and caused concern among local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, a loud bang was heard before the fire. After that, a fire started at the plant — presumably, one of the tanks with flammable substances caught fire. Firefighting equipment quickly arrived at the scene.

As Kara-Balta City Hall reported to 24.kg news agency, the fire was quickly brought under control, there was no explosion. There are no casualties.

The fire broke out within one tank, but firefighters responded quickly. The situation is now completely under control, city services reported.

The causes of the incident are being investigated. According to preliminary data, there is no threat to the population and the environment.