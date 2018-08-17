Chingiz Aitmatov Street opened in Astana

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan took part in ceremony of opening of Chingiz Aitmatov Street in Astana as part of his working visit to Kazakhstan yesterday. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev also took part in the event.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev noted that naming of one of the streets of Astana after the great Kyrgyz writer was a tribute to the deep respect for the memory of Chingiz Aitmatov from the Kazakh people and personally the leader of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev.

«We are proud that Chingiz Aitmatov left a great creative heritage. His works have been translated into 180 languages ​​of the world, and he has his own reader in every corner of our planet. A large-scale celebration of the 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov is planned this year, including in the Turkic-speaking countries, CIS and Europe. We are grateful that Nursultan Nazarbayev always stresses the importance of preserving the centuries-old friendship between our peoples,» he said.

The Head of Government, Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, also congratulated the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the residents of Astana on the 20th anniversary of this city, which is one of the most exemplary and beautiful among the cities of Central Asia.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the opening of Chingiz Aitmatov Street in Astana would make an even greater contribution to the strengthening of cultural and spiritual ties between the two brotherly countries.

«Chingiz Aitmatov has made a great contribution to strengthening and developing friendly relations between the Kazakh and Kyrgyz peoples. His works are close in spirit to both the Kyrgyz and the Kazakhs. He is the writer whom our people can be proud of,» Bakytzhan Sagintayev said.

The street named after Chingiz Aitmatov is a main street of general significance, it has eight lanes. It connects the historical part of Astana with new development areas. The total length of the street by 2020 will reach 7.2 kilometers.