Over 60 million soms spent on hosting high-level visits in 2024

A total of 60,047 million soms were spent on the preparation and hosting of events related to the visits of high-level guests to Kyrgyzstan in 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Of this amount, 35,175.8 million soms were allocated for the state visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Another 12 million soms were spent on the preparation and organization of the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, including hospitality expenditures.

Events related to the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister on May 15–16 cost 8,334.2 million soms.

Additional 4,537.4 million soms were spent on activities during the visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres on July 1–3.