Human rights activists advocate for closure of juvenile prison in Kyrgyzstan

«The only juvenile prison in Kyrgyzstan must be closed,» the head of the human rights movement Bir Duino-Kyrgyzstan Tolekan Ismailova stated at a press conference.

According to her, there is no need to keep 90 employees of the colony, if there are few prisoners.

Head of the Department for Protection from Family Violence and Gender Discrimination of the Ombudsman’s Office, Makhabat Turdumamatova, noted that the juvenile prison in Voznesenovka village needs to be reformed. The institution does not meet modern standards.

«There is no professional psychologists in the colony. There is only one juvenile prison in Kyrgyzstan, and the best psychologists should work there, but there is not any. This is explained by the fact that the institution is far away from Bishkek, the salary is small and there are few prisoners,» said Makhabat Turdumamatova.