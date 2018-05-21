All minibus drivers in Bishkek purchase certificates of insurance

As of today, all minibus drivers in Bishkek purchased insurance certificates. The Deputy Head of the Municipal Transport Department of the Bishkek City Administration Nurlan Atykanov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the carrier companies reported officially that all drivers have the certificates.

"It is the carrier firms that work with drivers, so we asked them for information. The cost of an insurance certificate depended on the number of seats in the transport, specified in the technical passport - 136 soms for each," he said.

Recall, the requirement to purchase insurance certificates was one of the reasons for the minibus drivers' strike on April 2. Although the Law on Compulsory Insurance of Civil Liability of the Carrier to Passengers was adopted on August 4, 2008, the drivers started to be fined this year only.

"We conducted random checks. All drivers had certificates. Now there is no excitement. This is a requirement of the law, and it must be executed by everyone," added Nurlan Atykanov.