Every second check in Kyrgyzstan reveals violation at hazardous production

Each second check reveals a violation at a hazardous production facility. This became known today at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel, energy complex and subsoil use.

The First Vice Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told about the developed industrial safety rules for hazardous production facilities.

According to the State Environmental and Technical Safety Inspectorate, in 2017 at least 1,034 inspections were carried out, 176 of them were unscheduled. About 571 violations were detected, 78 enterprises suspended production. 318 people were brought to responsibility, more than 2 million soms of fines were collected.

There are 1,162 dangerous objects in the republic.