Factory for production of metal products to open in Kaindy city

Acting Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov during a working trip to Chui region got acquainted with the activities of the factory for the production and processing of base metals and finished metal products Metal-Ken LLC in Kaindy city. Government’s press service reported.

Artem Novikov noted that the enterprise was completely ready for opening, however, due to the spread of coronavirus infection, its commissioning has been postponed for the next year.

«I hope that the enterprise will be launched in the first quarter of 2021. I learned that you cannot get the necessary equipment ordered from the People’s Republic of China and bring specialists to the country to train the factory’s workers. The Government will promptly provide assistance in resolving this issue. The necessary instructions will be given to the relevant state bodies,» said Artem Novikov.

The total amount of investment in production was $ 50 million. The factory has a full production cycle and will produce a wide range of rolled metal products: all types of reinforcing bars and high-quality metal products. The planned annual production volume is more than 200,000 tons of steel products.

The staff of the factory is about 500 people, more than 200 people of them are residents of Kaindy city and nearby settlements.
