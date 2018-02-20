18:38
Hungering for 22 days convicts begin drinking water

Three people convicted of attempted seizure of power — Bektur Asanov, Ernest Karybekov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — gave up dry hunger strike on the 22nd day of the protest. All three began to drink water. Institute of the Ombudsman said.

According to human rights activists, yesterday, Deputy Ombudsman Erlan Alimbaev visited Bishkek detention center 1 and the penal colony 47. He met with convicts and assessed their state of health.

At present, the state of health of the prisoners is regarded as satisfactory.

As the Institute of Ombudsman said, the persuasion to stop the hunger strike was unsuccessful. The requirements of the convicts remain the same — the resignation of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Bishkek City Court upheld the verdict of first instance court to the members of El Unu. Dastan Sarygulov was sentenced to four years (three of them — suspended) and released in the courtroom. Ernest Karybekov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Bektur Asanov and Kubanychbek Kadyrov — to 12 years.
