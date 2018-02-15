03:48
-6
USD 68.22
EUR 84.36
RUB 1.18
English

Bishkek hosts meeting on anniversary of troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

A meeting-requiem, dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan took place today in Bishkek.

At least 7,140 Kyrgyzstanis participated in the Afghan war. 252 of them were killed, and 1,500 — returned with injuries.

Afghan war veterans, their relatives, representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, the mayor of the capital and others, attended the meeting. They laid wreaths at the monument to soldiers-internationalists and honored the memory of the perished by a minute of silence.

I express my gratitude to the parents who lost their sons. I wish you health, patience and success. We will remember the feat of our soldiers!

Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov

According to the mayor’s office, 877 soldiers-internationalist are registered with the city’s social development bodies. Servicemen with disabilities, injured in hostilities in the territory of other states, are paid monthly from the republican budget 7,000 soms, participants — 6,000, widows of the deceased — 1,000 soms. At the expense of the local budget, families of those killed in Afghanistan receive quarterly 500 soms.
link:
views: 132
Print
Related
Bishkek pays tribute to memory of human rights activist Sheraly Nazarkulov
Veterans of Great Patriotic War granted one-time allowance – 15,000
Sapar Isakov: State takes necessary measures to support veterans
Veterans of Great Patriotic War from former Soviet republics gather in Astana
647 veterans of Great Patriotic War live in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed Contract for 2nd phase of modernization of Toktogul HPP signed
Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March Tashkent-Balykchi train to start operating already in March
President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan says good-bye to Ambassador of Kazakhstan