Bishkek hosts meeting on anniversary of troops withdrawal from Afghanistan

A meeting-requiem, dedicated to the 29th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan took place today in Bishkek.

At least 7,140 Kyrgyzstanis participated in the Afghan war. 252 of them were killed, and 1,500 — returned with injuries.

Afghan war veterans, their relatives, representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan, the mayor of the capital and others, attended the meeting. They laid wreaths at the monument to soldiers-internationalists and honored the memory of the perished by a minute of silence.

I express my gratitude to the parents who lost their sons. I wish you health, patience and success. We will remember the feat of our soldiers! Mayor of Bishkek Albek Ibraimov

According to the mayor’s office, 877 soldiers-internationalist are registered with the city’s social development bodies. Servicemen with disabilities, injured in hostilities in the territory of other states, are paid monthly from the republican budget 7,000 soms, participants — 6,000, widows of the deceased — 1,000 soms. At the expense of the local budget, families of those killed in Afghanistan receive quarterly 500 soms.