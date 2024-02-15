President addresses citizens on anniversary of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent an address on the occasion of the Day of the Withdrawal of Soviet Troops from Afghanistan. The press service of the head of state reported.

The President recalled that on this day in 1989, the limited military contingent of the Soviet Army was withdrawn from Afghanistan. And exactly February 15 is considered the end of the Afghan war, which lasted almost 10 years. Exactly 35 years have passed since that time, and all these years we continue to honor the memory of our compatriots who died in the performance of their international duty, pay tribute to the courage of our soldiers and officers, and honor war veterans.

Of the more than 7,000 soldiers who took part in the bloody Afghan war, about 300 were killed, 1,500 were wounded, and four went missing.

247 Kyrgyz soldiers were awarded the highest state awards of the Soviet Union for their courage while performing their international duty in Afghanistan.

«I especially emphasize that even today veterans of the Afghan war are in the forefront, ready to give their lives for their Motherland and their people. We all know very well how they stood on the front line during the terrorist invasion in Batken and Chon-Alai directions in 1999-2000, as well as in other difficult situations for our country. Without a doubt, their courage and heroism will inspire and shape the patriotic spirit of the younger generation,» the address says.

The President said that all possible support would be provided to veterans of the Afghan war. The state’s care and respect for them will continue in the future.

«I wish you all good health, long life and family happiness. May there always be peace and prosperity on our land!» the President concluded.