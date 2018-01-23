Kyrgyzstan to introduce licensing of educational activities by 2021

Temporary licensing of educational activities is proposed to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan by 2021. Draft resolution was submitted for public discussion.

Legal entities, regardless of the organizational and legal forms and forms of ownership, wishing to engage in educational activities, are required to obtain a license. The exception is state and municipal educational organizations implementing programs of pre-school, primary general, basic general and secondary general as well as non-formal education.

If the amendments are adopted, the temporary provision will be in force until December 31, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance should provide 19.6 million soms to pay for the work of the members of the expert commission for conducting a licensing examination, production of forms and the licensing control of educational activities.