12:52
-9
USD 69.34
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.22
English

Kyrgyzstan to introduce licensing of educational activities by 2021

Temporary licensing of educational activities is proposed to be introduced in Kyrgyzstan by 2021. Draft resolution was submitted for public discussion.

Legal entities, regardless of the organizational and legal forms and forms of ownership, wishing to engage in educational activities, are required to obtain a license. The exception is state and municipal educational organizations implementing programs of pre-school, primary general, basic general and secondary general as well as non-formal education.

If the amendments are adopted, the temporary provision will be in force until December 31, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance should provide 19.6 million soms to pay for the work of the members of the expert commission for conducting a licensing examination, production of forms and the licensing control of educational activities.
link:
views: 119
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan – 6th in world in subsoil use licensing
Popular
45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan 45 premium cars hijacked in EEU found in Kyrgyzstan
Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek Chui region residents demand land transformation at rally in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care Kyrgyzstan invites Japan to jointly develop e-health care
Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love Chinese named Vera learns from the Kyrgyz to live and love