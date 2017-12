Yesterday, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Uzbekistan with a visit. This was his first official trip as the head of state. Sooronbai Jeenbekov was met by the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov. Then they went to Mustakillik Square and laid flowers to the Independence and Humanism Monument . In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov visited the memorial complex named after Islam Karimov. There he laid flowers at the monument to the first president of Uzbekistan .

Within the framework of the official visit, Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the residence «Kuksaroy».