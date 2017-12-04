Why doesn’t Kyrgyzstan ratify Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities?

Frequent change of officials doesn’t allow ratifying the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Kyrgyzstan , the chairman of the Public Foundation «Providing legal assistance to disabled people» Tolkunbek Isakov said today at a press conference in 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the convention entered into force on May 3, 2008. Kyrgyzstan signed it in 2011, and for six years nothing has changed.

«The Convention provides for those rights of persons with disabilities who must be in a civilized constitutional state. The bill on ratification of the convention should be submitted to the Parliament by our government, as there are no initiatives from the deputies themselves,» Tolkunbek Isakov said.

«Once we were close to our goal. But each time some factors hinder the ratification, and first of all, this is a frequent change of heads of government and ministers, a misunderstanding of this issue. There was an opinion that a large number of funds would be required to implement the convention, and some sanction would follow for its non-fulfillment. But this is a delusion of our officials,» he added.

«We made an independent calculation. Taking into account the fact that 23 billion soms will be required for social housing, the relevant conditions — about 7 billion, as a result it will take 30 billion soms, but this is calculated for ten years. In the end, it turns out that this is a drop in the ocean, about 2.5 percent of the state budget for 10 years. And these conditions will be directed not only to persons with disabilities, but also to the elderly, women with children and others. Most of the population would benefit,» Tolkunbek Isakov said.

«The most important thing is that Kyrgyzstan undertakes not to create all conditions momentarily, but as economic growth, if meeting the criteria. If domestic capacity is not enough, then it is possible to resort to international partnership. Therefore, we see no problem with ratification of the convention,» he added.

Now people with disabilities in the Kyrgyz Republic are taken for patients who need to be treated and kept in closed institutions. And according to the convention, persons with disabilities have the same rights as other citizens. Tolkunbek Isakov

About 178,000 disabled people are registered in Kyrgyzstan .

A few days ago, Prime Minister Sapar Isakov said that there was no money for ratification of the convention.