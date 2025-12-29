17:24
Over 12,000 police officers to ensure order on New Year’s Eve

Ahead of the New Year holidays, law enforcement agencies in Kyrgyzstan have switched to an enhanced duty mode, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

More than 12,000 police officers across the country will be deployed on New Year’s Eve to maintain public order and ensure citizens’ safety.

In preparation for the festive events, the First Deputy Minister and other deputy ministers conducted garrison inspections and personnel reviews in all regions of Kyrgyzstan. Interior Ministry’s leadership visited the regions to assess the readiness of local units to carry out assigned tasks.

In addition, heads of main directorates and central office departments of the ministry have been assigned to regional units to oversee, coordinate actions, and respond promptly during the holiday period.

The ministry noted that reinforced police units will patrol areas with high public presence, streets, and public spaces. Law enforcement agencies are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the New Year holidays are peaceful and safe for residents and visitors of the country.
