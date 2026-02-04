Economy Minister outlines three key significances of B5+1 forum for Kyrgyzstan

The two-day B5+1 Business Forum is underway in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of the business community and government agencies of Central Asian countries and the United States. A press conference was held during the forum, featuring Sergio Gor, the U.S. Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, and the heads of delegations from all Central Asian states.

Speaking to journalists, Bakyt Sadykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, noted that the B5+1 format reflects a qualitatively new stage of regional interaction, in which business is becoming a key driver of economic transformation.

«Today, business is not just a participant in processes, but a full-fledged co-author of economic reforms. The B5+1 format provides Central Asian entrepreneurs with a unique opportunity to directly formulate practical proposals for governments and international partners,» the minister emphasized.

The Minister of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic outlined three key significances of the B5+1 forum for Kyrgyzstan.

Strengthening regional cooperation.

The economies of Central Asian countries are becoming increasingly interconnected. Logistics, trade, energy, and digital solutions require coordinated approaches and joint actions. The B5+1 format facilitates the translation of regional dialogue into concrete business initiatives.

Improving the business climate.

The business community’s recommendations are aimed at reducing administrative barriers, developing financial instruments for small and medium-sized businesses, expanding market access, and digitalizing public services. These initiatives are fully consistent with the ongoing reforms implemented in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Developing international partnerships.

The active participation of the United States and the engagement of regional businesses are strengthening investor confidence and opening up new opportunities for trade, investment, and technology transfer.

«The main message of the forum is crystal clear: Central Asia is a region of cooperation, reform, and growing opportunities for international business,» Minister Bakyt Sadykov concluded.