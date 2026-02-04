Daniyar Amangeldiev calls on international business to expand cooperation

Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, spoke at the B5+1 Business Forum in Bishkek, describing Central Asia as a single, promising economic region and calling on international business to expand cooperation and investment. The press service of the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The official noted that the B5+1 format is a practical platform for implementing the agreements reached at the 2025 Central Asia — USA Leaders’ Summit through specific projects and partnerships.

«The Central Asia — USA Leaders’ Summit, held on November 6, 2025, in Washington, set a clear and ambitious vector for cooperation. Today, we need to fill this vector with concrete content, transforming ideas into initiatives, contacts into sustainable partnerships, and intentions into solutions that advance the development of our countries,» he emphasized.

According to Daniyar Amangeldiev, Central Asia, with a market of over 80 million consumers, a young demographic profile, and a strategic geographic location, is becoming an important hub for global trade and logistics routes.

Promising areas include IT, the creative economy, logistics, payment infrastructure, and industrial projects.

He also emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s sustainable economic growth: at year-end 2025, it reached 11.1 percent. The country has implemented large-scale reforms to digitalize public administration, simplify business procedures, develop infrastructure, and protect investor rights. In 2025, a new Law «On Investments» was adopted, and the first placement of sovereign Eurobonds worth $700 million was carried out.

The First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet also paid special attention to the launch of the state-backed stablecoin USDKG, backed by gold.

«Kyrgyzstan is also developing the Digital Nomad regime, the High Technology Park, and the Creative Industries Park to attract international IT specialists and innovative companies,» he noted.

In conclusion, he stated that Central Asia is becoming a sustainable and dynamically growing region, open to investment and technology, and that the Kyrgyz Republic is ready for direct and meaningful cooperation with international businesses.