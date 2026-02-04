B5+1 Business Forum: USA and Central Asia opened in Bishkek

The two-day B5+1 Business Forum has been opened today, February 4, 2026, in Bishkek, bringing together representatives of the business community and government agencies from Central Asian countries and the United States.

The forum, organized by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in collaboration with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, is seen as an important step in strengthening sustainable public-private dialogue in the region. The B5+1 format is transitioning from a one-time event to a long-term multilateral process aimed at developing regional economic integration and expanding cooperation with the United States.

Representatives of the governments of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, high-level delegates from the United States, and heads of business associations, international companies, financial institutions, and the expert community are participating in the event.

During the two-day forum, key issues related to improving the business and investment environment in Central Asia will be discussed. The forum will focus on the development of agriculture, tourism, financial and banking sectors, transport and logistics, e-commerce, and information technology, as well as cooperation in the field of critical minerals.

The forum program will include thematic panel discussions and open dialogue sessions between government agencies and the private sector. The heads of the B5+1 regional working groups will present updated regional business agendas and practical recommendations for improving regulatory policies. Representatives of the Central Asian governments are expected to outline their positions and commitments to implement the proposed initiatives.

The B5+1 platform serves as the business counterpart to the C5+1 diplomatic platform, which unites five Central Asian countries—Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States. The platform was created to strengthen regional economic cooperation and develop dialogue between the public and private sectors. The B5+1 provides a unique opportunity for business leaders and government representatives from Central Asia and the United States to jointly develop solutions that promote investment, innovation, and economic growth in the region.

The B5+1 initiative is being implemented by the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) as part of the Improving the Business Environment in Central Asia (IBECA) program, supported by the U.S. Department of State.

The first B5+1 forum took place in Almaty on March 14–15, 2024, and marked an important step in strengthening economic integration between Central Asia and the United States.