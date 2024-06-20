15:27
Kazakh businessman wanted for links with organized crime group comes to SCNS

A wanted Kazakh businessman, owner of Vertex Gold company Vladimir Dzhumanbaev came to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) himself. The press center of the SCNS reported.

Recall, SCNS declared the foreign businessman wanted, accusing him of financing the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev. Security officers assured that from 2021 to 2023, as financing the activities of the organized crime group, company of Dzhumanbaev monthly transferred 1 million soms to Kamchybek Kolbaev.

On June 19, the businessman himself came to the SCNS, where he and investigators took part in a number of investigative and operational activities. The state committee noted that Dzhumanbaev presented all the evidence of his non-involvement in Kolbaev’s organized crime group. All charges against him were dropped and the criminal case was terminated.
link: https://24.kg/english/297135/
views: 126
