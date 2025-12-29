15:49
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese

Kyrgyzstan has become one of the top five importers of cottage cheese and cheese from Russia, according to data from the Federal Center for the Development of Agricultural Exports Agroexport.

It is noted that from January to October 2025, Russia increased exports of cheese and cottage cheese in monetary terms by 13 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching over $139 million.

During this period, Russia exported about 27,000 tons of cheese and cottage cheese to more than 65 countries.

The top five importers by value are Kazakhstan (almost $69 million), Belarus (over $24 million), Uzbekistan (over $17 million), Kyrgyzstan (almost $7 million), and Azerbaijan (over $4 million).
