13:16
+5
USD 69.70
EUR 83.21
RUB 1.20
English

More than 600 criminals wanted in Bishkek in 2016

At least 654 criminals were wanted in Bishkek in 2016, 319 (or 48.2 percent) of them were found and detained. The head of the Bishkek Main Department of Interior Stalbek Rakhmanov told today at the regular session of the City Council.

According to him, 597 persons were announced missing. «596 of them were identified, found and returned to relatives or parents. One fact remained unresolved. But later we found out that the person was killed. In 2017 this crime was solved. The criminals were detained and brought to justice,» Rakhmanov said.
link:
views: 49
Print
Popular
Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it Budget of Kyrgyzstan 2018. Everything you need to know about it
Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries Ecuador goods to appear in EEU countries
Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan Retail networks in Russia ready to receive products from Kyrgyzstan
Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan Beer and low-alcohol beverages to rise in price in Kyrgyzstan