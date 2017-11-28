More than 600 criminals wanted in Bishkek in 2016

At least 654 criminals were wanted in Bishkek in 2016, 319 (or 48.2 percent) of them were found and detained. The head of the Bishkek Main Department of Interior Stalbek Rakhmanov told today at the regular session of the City Council.

According to him, 597 persons were announced missing. «596 of them were identified, found and returned to relatives or parents. One fact remained unresolved. But later we found out that the person was killed. In 2017 this crime was solved. The criminals were detained and brought to justice,» Rakhmanov said.