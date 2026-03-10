18:22
Cabinet of Ministers expands use of funds from currency swap transactions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended Resolution No. 305, dated June 19, 2023, regulating the procedure for conducting currency asset exchange transactions.

The document aims to improve the mechanism for currency swap transactions and expand the use of the funds received.

According to the amendments, swap participants will be able to use the funds received to finance projects of potential borrowers, as well as invest them in the authorized capital of legal entities, including by making deposits or acquiring shares and stocks.

Participants are required to provide the authorized body with general information about the financed projects.

The resolution will take effect in seven days.

A currency swap is a financial transaction in which two parties exchange currencies for a specified period with the obligation to re-exchange them at a future date at a pre-agreed rate or under pre-agreed conditions.
