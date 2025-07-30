National Bank of Kyrgyzstan extends suspension of currency exchange restrictions

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has extended the suspension of currency transaction restrictions for commercial banks and exchange offices until February 1, 2026.

According to the central bank, the resolution of the National Bank’s Board dated July 22, 2022 (No. 2022-P-33/45-2-(NPA)), which introduced temporary limitations on foreign exchange operations between commercial banks and exchange offices, will remain suspended through early next year. The restrictions were previously set to remain in effect until August 1, 2025.

In late July 2022, the National Bank issued a resolution imposing temporary restrictions on foreign currency exchange transactions. It set a limit for commercial banks at a time to conduct exchange transactions with an exchange office during the day within the amount of the exchange office’s working capital. This applied to both cash and non-cash foreign currency.