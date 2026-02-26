Wrestling tournament in Albania: Kyrgyzstani Zalkarbek Tabaldiev wins bronze

Kyrgyzstani Zalkarbek Tabaldiev took third place in a ranking freestyle wrestling tournament in Albania, the United World Wrestling (UWW) reported.

He competed in the 70-kilogram weight class.

In his opening bout, he faced national team representative Rustam Kakharov and secured an early victory.

He then claimed another early win over Bulgaria’s Kaloyan Atanasov to advance to the semifinals, where he lost to American wrestler Alec Pantaleo.

In the bronze medal match, he was scheduled to compete against Mexico’s Austin Gomez, but the latter withdrew due to injury. As a result, Zalkarbek Tabaldiev was awarded the bronze medal.