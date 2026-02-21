14:10
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

President: After reform, SCNS will become a true special service like former KGB

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency that large-scale reforms of the country’s law enforcement and security agencies are being prepared.

According to the head of state, he had planned to launch the reforms earlier, but they were postponed for various reasons.

Related news
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
«The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic will deal exclusively with its core functions: intelligence, counterintelligence, protection of the constitutional order, combating terrorism, extremism, banditry, drug trafficking, and other similar areas. They will retain the authority to conduct investigations in these fields. They will not interfere in the economy. No one should know what exactly the SCNS is engaged in or who its employees are. After the reform, it will be a genuine special service, like the former KGB. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will also focus strictly on its direct responsibilities,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He clarified that investigative powers in their respective areas will remain with the relevant agencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/363005/
views: 174
Print
Related
New Head of SCNS Department introduced in Osh region
Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov appointed SCNS Chairman by presidential decree
SCNS: Ex-employees will be held accountable under law
New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Head of SCNS Department for Osh Salmoorbek Dzhumabekov dismissed
Former head of SCNS Department for Bishkek detained
Ulan Biybosunov appointed head of SCNS Department for Bishkek
SCNS detains organizer of "black pawnshop": Documents, weapons seized
President: High-quality reform will be carried out at SCNS
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country Kamchybek Tashiev temporarily leaves country
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms
Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan Most Muslim countries declare February 19 as first day of Ramadan
21 February, Saturday
13:31
We should think about future - Japarov on creating Investigative Committee We should think about future - Japarov on creating Inv...
12:37
President: After reform, SCNS will become a true special service like former KGB
12:31
Cabinet approves Tourism Cooperation Memorandum with Pakistan
12:27
Head of State Buildings Department detained
12:23
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan details detention of Deputy Health Minister