President: After reform, SCNS will become a true special service like former KGB

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview with Kabar news agency that large-scale reforms of the country’s law enforcement and security agencies are being prepared.

According to the head of state, he had planned to launch the reforms earlier, but they were postponed for various reasons.

«The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic will deal exclusively with its core functions: intelligence, counterintelligence, protection of the constitutional order, combating terrorism, extremism, banditry, drug trafficking, and other similar areas. They will retain the authority to conduct investigations in these fields. They will not interfere in the economy. No one should know what exactly the SCNS is engaged in or who its employees are. After the reform, it will be a genuine special service, like the former KGB. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will also focus strictly on its direct responsibilities,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He clarified that investigative powers in their respective areas will remain with the relevant agencies.