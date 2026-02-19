Zhanar Akayev to become Mayor of Osh city

Zhanar Akayev, a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament), will become the Mayor of Osh city. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.
As a reminder, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev has been dismissed from his post as mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.
Zhanar Akayev was born on December 13, 1986, in the village of Kabylan-Kol in Alai district of Osh region.
- In 2009, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at Osh State University. Since 2008, he had worked for the Kyrgyz service of Radio Azattyk.
- In 2015, he served as the press secretary of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
- Since October 2015, he had been a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 6th convocation on the SDPK party list.
- From 2015 to 2017, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture, and Healthcare.
He is a Laureate of the Golden Pen of Eurasia (2011) and Kurch Kalem (2014) awards.