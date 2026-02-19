Zhanar Akayev to become Mayor of Osh city

Zhanar Akayev, a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament), will become the Mayor of Osh city. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

As a reminder, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev has been dismissed from his post as mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Zhanar Akayev was born on December 13, 1986, in the village of Kabylan-Kol in Alai district of Osh region.

In 2009, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at Osh State University. Since 2008, he had worked for the Kyrgyz service of Radio Azattyk.

In 2015, he served as the press secretary of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Since October 2015, he had been a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 6th convocation on the SDPK party list.

From 2015 to 2017, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture, and Healthcare.

He is a Laureate of the Golden Pen of Eurasia (2011) and Kurch Kalem (2014) awards.