Zhanar Akayev to become Mayor of Osh city

Zhanar Akayev, a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament), will become the Mayor of Osh city. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

As a reminder, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev has been dismissed from his post as mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Zhanar Akayev was born on December 13, 1986, in the village of Kabylan-Kol in Alai district of Osh region.

  • In 2009, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalism at Osh State University. Since 2008, he had worked for the Kyrgyz service of Radio Azattyk.
  • In 2015, he served as the press secretary of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  • Since October 2015, he had been a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the 6th convocation on the SDPK party list.
  • From 2015 to 2017, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Social Issues, Education, Science, Culture, and Healthcare.

He is a Laureate of the Golden Pen of Eurasia (2011) and Kurch Kalem (2014) awards.
